Animal death: Court hears Denny pet owner did little to look after his poor pets

Jackson Aitken, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted neglecting his pets at his 210 Braes View, Denny home between August 2 and August 3 last year. The charges stated he failed to provide his animals with adequate hydration and failed to make adequate provision for their welfare.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The SSPCA received a call due to concern for animals at the address and attended. They looked in and could see a dog crate behind the front door of the property.

"They attended the next day and noted the crate had not moved and the dog was still within the crate. Entry was then forced and officers noticed the premises was cluttered with clothes and rubbish.

The SSPCA found the animals in a neglected condition and one of them had to be put down (Picture: Submitted)

"The dog crate only contained a pillow and the remains of dirty water. The dog – a collie cross breed – was found to be in a lean body condition and the crate it was being kept in was very small.

"Officers found four further cages within the upper bedroom of the address – one containing a hamster which was found to be cold to the touch, one with a rabbit and there were also three mice, one of which had an open wound.

"No water or food had been left for these animals. The mouse was found to have an abscess due to a ruptured tumour and would have been suffering for a number of weeks.”

The mouse unfortunately had to be put down and the remaining animals were taken into care.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He accepts he really should have been looking after these other living beings. He said he was going into the property almost daily to look after the dog.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Aitken on a supervised community payback order for three years and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 8pm and 8am for the next eight months.