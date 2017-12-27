Animal ban for woman after dog has to be put to sleep due to ill-treatment

A woman, formally of Grangemouth, who failed to provide veterinary treatment for her German shepherd dog has been banned from owning, keeping or obtaining any animal for five years.

Following a Scottish SPCA investigation Coral Elliott, formerly of Cultenhove Crescent, Grangemouth, was sentenced to the disqualification order at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Elliott pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide her dog veterinary treatment and adequate nutrition.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Nicola Liddel said: “This case was particularly distressing.

“When I first visited the property, King could be seen lying in an emaciated state with thick yellow mucus streaming from his nostrils.

“His eyes were so sunken back into his head that you could hardly see them and they were surrounded by a thick greenish discharge.

“His demeanour was so low; it looked like he was waiting to die.

“After taking King to the vet it was found that he weighed only 18.6kgs, when a dog of his size should be around 32kgs.

“He was severely emaciated with all his bones visible throughout his coat and muscle wastage around his skull. His coat was stark and horrendously matted due to filth and faecal matter.

“Poor King had a chronic flea infestation and was struggling to breathe due to the severe discharge blocking his nasal passages.

“Unfortunately, King was put to sleep following veterinary advice.

“King should not have been left to suffer as he did and was housed in entirely unsuitable accommodation which smelt strongly of urine and faeces.”

Inspector Liddel added: “Elliot’s ex-partner, Andrew Elliott, was given a 180 hour community payback order and disqualified from owning or keeping any animal for 20 years after having pleaded guilty on June 6. He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide his dog, King, veterinary treatment and adequate nutrition.

“We are happy the court has handed this sentence down and hope Elliott seriously considers her suitability to own and care for animals in the future.”