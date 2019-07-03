Angry Warren was like a one man wrecking crew in Grangemouth

A violent domestic offender turned into a human wrecking ball causing over £700 of damage after his partner refused to give him money to pay a waiting taxi.

Jay Warren (24) stormed from room to room, smashing up items as he went and eventually had to arrested.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Warren, 7 Brewlands Avenue, Bo’ness, admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on May 5.

Jamie Roy, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They had been together for three years at the time and had a child together aged 11 months. It was 9pm and the accused returned to the address in a taxi.

“He entered the property asking the complainer for money to pay for the taxi. She said she didn’t have any spare and told him to use his bank card. He became very angry at this point and began shouting at her.

“She phoned Warren’s dad to see if he could calm him down, but his didn’t work.”

Warren then proceeded to storm around the property destroying everything he could get his hands on.

Mr Roy said: “He began to smash various items in the living room, including a Smart Television, a mirror, a lamp, a high chair and a clothes horse. In the kitchen he pulled out all the drawers and broke the oven door off its hinges.

“He tore the bannister off the wall in the hallway and the main bedroom door had a hole punched through it and light fightings were snapped. Throughout the incident the young child was upstairs sleeping in his cot.

“Neighbours heard the commotion in the flat and a male voice shouting aggressively, so they called the police.”

As soon as police arrived Warren’s partner ran outside to meet them, saying “you need to lift him”.

Warren was topless and appeared “agitated and confrontational” before making off from the veranda.

He was later traced and arrested.

The court heard Warren had caused over £700 of damage to property – including items he had paid for.

Warren was assessed as not being suitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “He clearly has anger management issues which are exacerbated when he consumes alcohol.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “The fact the child wasn’t woken up by all this is frankly miraculous.”

Sheriff Livingston placed Warren on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he completes 100 hours unpaid work within six months. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation at £30 per week to his former partner and made subject to a non-harassment order that he stay out of Kersiebank Avenue in Grangemouth for 12 months.