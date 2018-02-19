Angry teen elbowed car window and covered girlfriend in shards of glass

A drunken night out ended with a teenager smashing his girlfriend’s car window with his elbow and showering her in razor sharp shards of glass.

Jay Willis (18) had been picked up from a pub by his high school sweetheart and repaid her kindness by losing his temper and leaving her with cuts to her hands and face.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Willis admitted damaging his girlfriend’s property at his 22 Gilfillan Place, Larbert home on May 19 last year.

The court heard Willis was out on the town and his girlfriend, who has since left him, drove to pick him up. The trouble started when she arrived at his house.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “During the journey the couple had fallen out and by the time they got home they were really not getting on. He was outside the vehicle and she was inside.

“He punched the driver’s side window and then elbowed it causing it to smash. The glass fragments landed on the face of the complainer and this resulted minor injuries to her face and hands.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He is just 18 now and was only 17 when this happened. They had been in a relationship since school, but they are no longer together because of his behaviour on this occasion.

“He had got a job and this was the first Friday after he had started so he went out and he was the worse for wear. He is thoroughly ashamed of the we he behaved.

“When his girlfriend drove off he went into his house and started crying. He later surrendered himself to police.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston ordered Willis to pay his girlfriend £500 compensation at a rate of £100 per month. He also placed him on a restriction of liberty order for three months, preventing Willis leaving his home between the hours of 7pm and 6am over that period.