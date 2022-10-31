Officers also discovered Calum Hardie’s bedroom carpet had been doused in petrol when they gained entry to the premises.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hardie (27) had pleaded guilty to recklessly throwing the roofing tiles to the danger of pedestrians and threatening behaviour – causing petrol to be put on a carpet by unknown means and challenging police to fight – at an address in Demoreham Avenue, Denny on September 12.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.40pm and the accused’s parents contacted police stating their son was under the influence and making a nuisance of himself.

Police found Hardie on the roof of his parents' house

"Officers went to the address and saw the accused on the roof of the building. They attempted to engage with him as he was behaving erratically, moving towards the edge of the roof.

"He was shouting and swearing and throwing roofing tiles in the direction of the public path below, where pedestrians were walking.”

After 40 minutes of negotiations, police entered Hardie’s bedroom and he came back in through the window.

"That’s when officers noticed the carpets of the bedroom were doused in petrol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Officers attempted to get the accused’s details, but he began clenching his fists and then lashed out.

"He was then restrained and arrested.”

The court heard Hardie, address listed as no fixed abode, had little recollection of the event as he had been having “difficulties” with cocaine and alcohol which had come to a head on this particular day.

It was stated he had now been in touch with Alcoholics Anonymous on a regular basis.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You’ve got a substantial record for someone of your age. You were a prime candidate for custody today.”

