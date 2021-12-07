Angry Slamannan teen gets his last warning at court

Ross Jamieson (19) had consumed alcohol before his verbal tirade against his mother and then began to attack doors in her house.

He was told his behaviour was “entirely disrespectful” towards someone who was actually putting a rood over his head and warned he would not be staying with there much longer if there was any repetition of his bad behaviour.

Jamieson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards his mother at his 31 St Laurence Crescent, Slamannan home on October 28.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer in this case is the accused's mother. It was 2.30pm and she was with the accused at the address and could tell he was drunk.

“He became hostile and aggressive, shouting comments and punching and kicking doors. He told her to contact the police. Due to the escalation in his behaviour she left due to fear of the accused and contacted police.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He had far too much to drink on the day in question.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “Both you and your mum have come to the view this is your last chance at your mum’s house. You simply cannot treat your mum this way – it’s entirely disrespectful to the person that’s putting a roof over your head.”

He placed Jamieson on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

