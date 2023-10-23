Angry patient waved underpants in the faces of security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 6pm when the witness, a security guard at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, received a call from the A&E department requesting assistance due to an aggressive female refusing to leave.
"The accused had been discharged but was refusing to leave and was demanding food and clothing. She waved a pair of underpants in the faces of two security guards, saying ‘you’re all useless – I will get you all struck off’.
"She then collected her belongings and walked away.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Whyte, 63 McKinlay Crescent, Alloa, had only one previous conviction and was not someone who regularly appeared before the court.
She made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home from 8pma to 7am each day for the next nine weeks.