Angry patient waved underpants in the faces of security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Suzanne Whyte, 45, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 6pm when the witness, a security guard at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, received a call from the A&E department requesting assistance due to an aggressive female refusing to leave.

"The accused had been discharged but was refusing to leave and was demanding food and clothing. She waved a pair of underpants in the faces of two security guards, saying ‘you’re all useless – I will get you all struck off’.

"She then collected her belongings and walked away.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whyte threatened staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Whyte, 63 McKinlay Crescent, Alloa, had only one previous conviction and was not someone who regularly appeared before the court.