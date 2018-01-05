Angry outburst at FVRH leads to arrest

A patient was forced to leave Forth Valley Royal Hospital after he became abusive to staff.

Sam Moore (26) was taken to the accident and emergency department, but when he was asked to leave he lashed out at security guards.

Moore, 14 Bridgeness Lane, Bo’ness, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assault and threatening behaviour at the hospital on November 30 last year.

Michael Maguire, procurator fiscal depute said Moore’s behaviour got worse outside the hospital when he began swinging punches and kicks.

Sentence was deferred until March 29 for Moore’s good behaviour and compliance with his existing court orders.