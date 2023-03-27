He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence – at an address in Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir on December 10 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “At 8.30pm the accused attended at the address under the influence of alcohol and an argument broke out between the accused and the witness in relation to a dispute about the internet.

"The argument then moved to who owned the television within the address. The witness made the decision to leave at that time. However, upon doing so she heard smashing coming from the living room.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused was then asked to leave the address, which he did. On his way out he began striking a kitchen door, resulting in holes being made in the door.”

It was stated Forsyth later handed himself into police because he heard they wanted to speak to him. He told them the damage caused was to his own television.

A couple of months later Forsyth was outside a witness’s house threatening to kill them.

The court heard Forsyth, 49 Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had an alcohol problem.