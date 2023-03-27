Angry offender smashed up his own telly during Stenhousemuir stramash
Steve Forsyth, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – smashing a television and punching holes in a kitchen door – at an address in Falkland Place, Stenhousemuir, on August 15, 2022.
He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence – at an address in Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir on December 10 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “At 8.30pm the accused attended at the address under the influence of alcohol and an argument broke out between the accused and the witness in relation to a dispute about the internet.
"The argument then moved to who owned the television within the address. The witness made the decision to leave at that time. However, upon doing so she heard smashing coming from the living room.
"The accused was then asked to leave the address, which he did. On his way out he began striking a kitchen door, resulting in holes being made in the door.”
It was stated Forsyth later handed himself into police because he heard they wanted to speak to him. He told them the damage caused was to his own television.
A couple of months later Forsyth was outside a witness’s house threatening to kill them.
The court heard Forsyth, 49 Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir, had an alcohol problem.
Sheriff Simon Collins placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and engage with alcohol treatment.