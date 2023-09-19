News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Angry offender booted and smashed window solicitor was sitting behind at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A stressed out and injured offender was so upset at being held in the cells at Falkirk Sheriff Court he kicked out at and smashed a window which his solicitor was on the other side of.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

William Marshall, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted recklessly destroying property – kicking a security screen window and breaking it – at the court on July 13, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said the incident happened when Marshall’s solicitor Virgil Crawford went to consult with him in the court building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The accused lifted his leg and kicked a window and it shattered,” she added. “The cost of damage was £700. His solicitor was on the other side of the window at the time, during a legal consultation.”

Marshall shattered a window his solicitor was on the other side of at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Marshall shattered a window his solicitor was on the other side of at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Marshall shattered a window his solicitor was on the other side of at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the incident had not driven a wedge between Marshall and Mr Crawford.

“I don’t think it fractured the relationship,” said Mr Morrow. “It may have fractured the glass, but it didn’t fracture their relationship. He had been remanded and was disappointed.

"He doesn’t normally act like that – he had a fractured neck and was in considerable pain and under stress. He had abscesses in his legs and had been in the cells for a considerable period of time with no estimated time of departure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"During the course of the last year his mother and father have both passed away.”

Sheriff Alison Michie took Marshall’s “extensive record” into account, as well as the wilful destruction of court property and said she had no alternative but to send him to prison.

She sentenced Marshall, 1 Lothian Street, Bo’ness, to four months.