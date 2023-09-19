Angry offender booted and smashed window solicitor was sitting behind at Falkirk Sheriff Court
William Marshall, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted recklessly destroying property – kicking a security screen window and breaking it – at the court on July 13, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said the incident happened when Marshall’s solicitor Virgil Crawford went to consult with him in the court building.
"The accused lifted his leg and kicked a window and it shattered,” she added. “The cost of damage was £700. His solicitor was on the other side of the window at the time, during a legal consultation.”
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the incident had not driven a wedge between Marshall and Mr Crawford.
“I don’t think it fractured the relationship,” said Mr Morrow. “It may have fractured the glass, but it didn’t fracture their relationship. He had been remanded and was disappointed.
"He doesn’t normally act like that – he had a fractured neck and was in considerable pain and under stress. He had abscesses in his legs and had been in the cells for a considerable period of time with no estimated time of departure.
"During the course of the last year his mother and father have both passed away.”
Sheriff Alison Michie took Marshall’s “extensive record” into account, as well as the wilful destruction of court property and said she had no alternative but to send him to prison.
She sentenced Marshall, 1 Lothian Street, Bo’ness, to four months.