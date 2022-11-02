Angry Macdonald tried to ram his ex partner during horrific encounter on Falkirk road

Christopher Macdonald (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex partner at an address in Denny and his 71 Grangemouth Road, Falkirk home between October 4, 2021 and May 1, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering a particular street in Denny on June 15 this year.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said Macdonald’s offences involved incidents like driving past his ex partner’s house or parking in her street, however, there were incidents which were more dangerous and threatening.

Macdonald appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The complainer was driving out of the crescent and saw the accused within his vehicle, stationary at the roundabout near the Falkirk Wheel. At that time the witness believed he had been stalking her.

"He had stopped at the high flats because he knew she would have to pass that way. She called the accused’s mobile phone and asked him what he was doing and he replied he was just driving."

On another occasion she was at her friend’s house in Falkirk when she got a phone call from Macdonald saying he was coming over – she told him not and was “fearful” he would attend.

She then asked her friend to come with her to her gran’s house and the ex partner, her friend and her friend’s child were in the car at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She saw the accused stop his van in front of her,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He then reversed the van at her, requiring to reverse away from him. He stopped and drove back to the junction, then reversed at her a second time, this time faster, between 15 and 20mph.

"She had to reverse away again, placing all parties inside the vehicle in a state of alarm.”

After the motoring madness, Macdonald phoned his ex partner.

"He said ‘It’s Chris – I wish I could take it back, the driving into your street and reversing towards you, but I can’t – I hate myself for it’. She asked him to stop calling and blocked his number, but he made two further phone calls to apologise for his behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At other times Macdonald made a “slit throat motion” with his hand across his neck at the woman and threatened to make intimate pictures of her public.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He is bitterly ashamed for much of his conduct. The relationship is at an end. He has problems with anger.”

It was stated Macdonald had a new partner.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 210 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad