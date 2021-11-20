Angry inmate caused over £1300 of damage at Polmont YOI

It turned out to be just soap and water, but Liam Foreman’s actions caused the guard fear and alarm.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Foreman (22) had pleaded guilty to assaulting a female prison officer by spraying liquid over her and damaging fixtures and fittings to his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on August 29, 2020. He also admitted maliciously damaging his cell on July 7, 2020.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said in one instance Foreman caused £284 of damage and was punished for this within the YOI.

Foreman caused over £1300 of damage at Polmont YOI

On another occasion officers could heard smashing items within his cell.

"An officer opened an observation hatch to speak with the accused,” said Mr Moncreiff. “He sprayed an unknown liquid in to her face. The accused stated the spray contained soap and water.

"The total value of damage to his cell was £978.58.”

Foreman, representing himself, said he thought the prison staff were being disrespectful towards him.

He added he was trying to get himself together.

Sheriff Craig Harris said the only appropriate sentence was a custodial one which would add on to the time Foreman, address listed as Polmont YOI, was already serving.

"You caused damage in your cell to a value of well over £1000 and spraying anything on a prison officer will not be tolerated,” he added.

Foreman was sentenced to a further six months in prison to run consecutively with his existing 40-month custodial sentence.

