Angry Grangemouth offender was out to get those who had 'dropped him in it' with the courts

William Wilson, 32, shouted “I’m in court because of you” and threatened to “batter” a person before taking a swing at them. Thankfully the blow did not land but Wilson – who was said to be ‘prone to anger extremely quickly’ – was charged for his hot tempered actions.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to assault – attempting to punch a man and a woman – and threatening behaviour at an address in Avon Street, Grangemouth on September 2 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “It was 8pm and witnesses noticed a disturbance in their garden. Shortly thereafter they saw the accused, who shouted the word ‘grass’ and stated ‘I’m in court because of you’.

Wilson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused said ‘I will batter you’ and attempted to throw a punch, with the complainer having to take evasive action to avoid being struck.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, admitted Wilson’s social work report was not very impressive.

He said: “He is someone who is prone to anger extremely quickly and intoxication doesn’t assist the situation. He felt he had been dropped in it by the complainers.”

Mr Biggam added Wilson would “grasp unpaid work with both hands” and actually enjoyed it.

