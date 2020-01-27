Angry ex ripped former partner’s bra and cut the cable off her hair dryer in Bainsford revenge incident

A cable cutting and bra ripping ex damaged his former partner’s property then called her up to tell her about it.

Steven Cullen (35), 75 Park Street, High Bonnybridge, appeared from custody – on another matter – at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to wilfully damaging property in River Street, Bainsford, on March 19 last year.

The court heard Cullen cut the cable off the hair dryer to “get back” at his partner then called her up to tell her what he had done.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “The accused made a phone call to her saying she had no hair dryer. She later discovered her hair dryer had the plug cut off it and her bra had been ripped in half.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “The relationship is long since over.”

Admonishing Cullen, Sheriff John Mundy said: “It’s almost pointless to impose any type of sentence in this case in light of what’s happening in other cases.”