Angry drunk smashes Falkirk pub window after being chucked out by staff

Robert Grant (43) was becoming so unruly inside the pub, staff refused to serve him and he was eventually locked out of the premises.

He then took his anger out on a large glass window pane.

Grant appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and destroying property – smashing a window by punching it – at the Newmarket Bar, Lint Riggs, Falkirk and resisting police officers in Glebe Street, Falkirk, on May 29.

Grant smashed a window at the Newmarket Bar

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 12.20am and a witness working in the bar became aware of the accused within the premises acting aggressively and shouting. She thought he appeared intoxicated and ordered her staff not to serve him any alcohol.

"When she noticed him drinking she removed the drinks from him and asked him to leave, locking him out of the address. She saw the accused standing outside at the three foot by two foot single pane glass window and saw him smash it.

"The accused was found by officers at 1am a short distance away. Officers spoke to him and he told them ‘I will knock youse all out’ and swore at them, telling them ‘I’ll kill you’.”

Officers used an arm lock with a baton on Grant, who was hurling homophobic abuse at them and asking them to let him go “toe-to-toe” with him so he could “batter” them, stating “I’m going to kill you all”.

Grant, 29 Ward Avenue, Redding, was representing himself.

He said: “To be honest with you, I can’t remember, I was so intoxicated.”

Grant, a joiner by trade, told the court he had a “serious incident” at work and had not been working for a while.

It was stated the cost of damage to the window was £300.

