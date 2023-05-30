Angry constituent tells Falkirk MP 'you won't be walking around much longer'

Laura Gaerty, 46, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Callendar Square – making threats of violence towards Mr McNally – in Callendar Square, Falkirk and at an address in Vicar Street, Falirk, on January 27.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Mr McNally attended at Callendar Square and saw the accused in the waiting room. She appeared angry. He was told the accused had an appointment with him.

"She was speaking about e-mails that had been sent to his office, which she said hadn’t been replied to. She became very angry with him and said she was going to record him on her mobile phone.

Gaerty made violent threats towards Falkirk MP John McNally

"She was asked to leave and she made a comment ‘you’re getting watched big time and won’t be walking around for much longer’ to Mr McNally. He interpreted this as a threat.”

Gaerty left, but she then showed up at Mr McNally’s office later that same day.

"Two of Mr Mcnally’s staff were working there,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The intercom went and the accused said she wanted to say something about Mr McNally. She was refused entry at the office at this time.

"She became angry and kicked a glass panel in the door, causing it to crack. The staff pressed the panic alarm and the accused then left the area prior to police arriving.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Gaerty was frustrated she was not getting anywhere with her e-mails. She added she had been having problems with her mental health and had been engaging with the Community Alcohol and Drugs Service (CADS).

Sheriff Christopher Shead said his hands were tied in sentencing because Gaerty was supposedly not suitable for unpaid work or a restriction of libnerty order.

He also noted this was another incident involving a member of the public and an MP.

"MPs are being subjected to an increasing amounts of abuse, purely for conducting their public function,” he said.