Alan Sinclair, 42, had just returned from a family celebration and was seen by his next-door neighbour coming back into his street at 3 am. Things turned nasty after the neighbour complained about the noise he was making.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, Sinclair had pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace at his Hollandbush Avenue, Banknock home on October 24, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: "Mr Sinclair went up to his front door and started banging and kicking on that front door. His neighbour awoke her partner, who opened their bedroom window and shouted at Mr Sinclair to stop making so much noise.

Sinclair appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"Mr Sinclair became very hostile, and began to swear at his neighbour's partner. He said ‘If you ever shout out of a window at me again I'll cut your throat’.

Police were called and arrested Mr Sinclair, who was described as intoxicated.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: "He'd been at his father's house and he'd had far too much to drink. He returned home to the house, which he shared at that