'Angry and agitated' Falkirk artist shows up at noisy neighbour's door armed with hammer

Anthony Orchard, 48, had earlier damaged the man’s door during another angry outburst – causing his neighbour to have CCTV fitted to protect his property. The system captured Orchard outside the property with a hammer, looking “angry and agitated”

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property – throwing an unknown item at a door – on October 12 last year and threatening behaviour, acting aggressively while in possession of a hammer, on October 24, 2023, at an address in Victoria Road, Falkirk.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The accused and the complainer are neighbours. The complainer heard a sudden loud bang at his door and heard the accused shouting.

Orchard appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

"He saw there were two marks on his door. He then got himself a CCTV system to cover his front door. At 12.15pm on another day the complainer got a notification there was someone at his door.

"He looked at the live feed and saw his neighbour, the accused, outside the door. He had a hammer in his hand and looked angry and agitated.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Orchard, an artist who makes models, has a personality disorder and anger management issues.

"He has no difficulties with any other neighbours but he finds this neighbour anti-social and very noisy. He likes his peace and quiet and his peace was being disturbed by his neighbour.”