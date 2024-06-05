Anger and alcohol led Falkirk dad to threaten to kick ex partner's door in
Derek Montgomery, 36, told the woman he would punch her if she did not answer him and also stated he was coming round to her house to kick her door in.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – leaving voicemails containing threats of violence towards his former partner – at an address in Watt Gardens, Camelon from February 9 to February 10.
The court heard Montgomery, 90 Randyford Street, Falkirk, and his former partner had been in an on/off relationship for eight years and had two children together.
Procurator fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook said: “It was 4pm and the complainer was in her home address when she began receiving phone calls from the accused and refused to answer them. He left messages regarding their children.
"At 4.40pm he left a voicemail stating ‘if you don’t answer I’m coming through the door and taking them’. Then at 9pm she received another voicemail stating ‘this is your last warning – if you don’t answer by 12 I’m coming down and I’ll punch you and you can take that to the police’.
"At 7.40am the following day she received a voicemail where he stated ‘I’ll be at your house at 12pm to kick your door in and take the kid’. Police attended at his address and he was arrested.”
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He had not been in any trouble at all for 10 years. It all unravelled on the evening when he was meant to get the children and there was no reply.
"That’s what annoyed him and he sent these very unhelpful messages. It was through alcohol and through anger.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Montgomery’s “horrendous behaviour” and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.
She also ordered him to pay £200 compensation to his former partner at a rate of £40 per month.