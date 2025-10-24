And away: Police and bailiffs work to stop poachers making off with fish in Forth Valley area

Operation Salmo is now underway on river banks throughout the Forth Valley area (Picture: Submitted)

As viewers prepare to enjoy another series of Gone Fishing with Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse police in Forth Valley are working to ensure poachers do not pinch fish from local rivers.

Operation Salmo is Police Scotland’s national campaign, which sees specialist wildlife police officers working alongside partner agencies in the fight against wildlife crime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Illegal fishing and fish poaching aren’t harmless pastimes – they’re serious wildlife crimes that threaten Scotland’s iconic salmon and other species.

"We work closely with the local bailiffs to gather intelligence and training to local groups on how to obtain best evidence to convict any illegal activity. For the 2025 fishing season, with the help of the local bailiffs, we have reported several people to the procurator fiscal for illegal fishing locally.”

If anyone suspects any illegal activity or fish poaching they can report it to their local bailiff or call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

