Amy Rose Wilson death: Another Londoner appears at Falkirk Sheriff Court facing murder charge

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Davidson, 30, appeared at the court on Monday facing charges of assault, attempted robbery, attempted murder, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with an incident in New Carron Road which involved the death of 27-year-old Amy Rose Wilson.

He made no plea to any of the charges and was committed for further examination, remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy, from Bo’ness, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision just after 6pm on Saturday, July 29.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday facing charges in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)

Two other men appeared in court last Friday in connection with the incident.

Andrew Gregoire, 27, from London, is accused of murder along with other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.