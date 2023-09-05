Amy Rose Wilson death: Another Londoner appears at Falkirk Sheriff Court facing murder charge
Anthony Davidson, 30, appeared at the court on Monday facing charges of assault, attempted robbery, attempted murder, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with an incident in New Carron Road which involved the death of 27-year-old Amy Rose Wilson.
He made no plea to any of the charges and was committed for further examination, remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.
Amy, from Bo’ness, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision just after 6pm on Saturday, July 29.
Two other men appeared in court last Friday in connection with the incident.
Andrew Gregoire, 27, from London, is accused of murder along with other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Steven Hornsby, 53, from Canvey Island, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.