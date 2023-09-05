News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Amy Rose Wilson death: Another Londoner appears at Falkirk Sheriff Court facing murder charge

A Londoner appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week charged with a number of offences including murder.
By Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anthony Davidson, 30, appeared at the court on Monday facing charges of assault, attempted robbery, attempted murder, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with an incident in New Carron Road which involved the death of 27-year-old Amy Rose Wilson.

He made no plea to any of the charges and was committed for further examination, remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy, from Bo’ness, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision just after 6pm on Saturday, July 29.

Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday facing charges in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday facing charges in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)
Davidson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday facing charges in connection with the death of Amy Rose Wilson (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

Two other men appeared in court last Friday in connection with the incident.

Andrew Gregoire, 27, from London, is accused of murder along with other charges including attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Steven Hornsby, 53, from Canvey Island, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.