'Ambiguous' report on whether Denny offender is truly a dangerous psychopath

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today, Jordan Mitchell (25) had admitted threatening behaviour – stating he had killed and mutilated animals and he intended to murder people in the future – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 5 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a lock knife – at the Larbert hospital on that date and assaulting a patient at FVRH on October 15, 2021.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “I’m not sure if he’s making it all up for attention or he is a seriously dangerous individual. This is a particularly difficult and troubling case – it’s apparent he has said things which provoke anxiety in experts that he presents a significant danger to the public.

"There is a report from the psychiatrist which is plainly ambiguous.”

Sheriff Shead said a further report was required to find out the truth, adding: “They may find out he is a dangerous man with psychopathic tendencies.”

The term "psychopath", although not an official mental health diagnosis, is used in clinical and legal settings to describe someone who is callous, unemotional, and morally depraved.

He deferred sentence on Mitchell for eight weeks to September 15 for those further investigations to be carried out.