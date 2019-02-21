Alleged paedophile in the clear as judge rules there is no case to answer

A middle-aged man accused of sexually abusing two boys – including a seven-year-old – has been found not guilty of the offences.

After a three-day trial at the High Court in Livingston Stuart Davidson (51), of Livingston, was acquitted of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a Stirlingshire primary school pupil between 2002 and 2006 when the youngster was aged between seven and 11.

He was also found not guilty of sexually assaulting an older boy in Salou, Spain, and at the Time Capsule waterpark in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire and engaging in sexual activity with him at a swimming complex in Perth in 2016.

Both alleged victims gave evidence Davidson befriended their parents and lavished expensive gifts on them.

The older boy claimed Davidson asked him to perform sexual “forfeits” such as allowing the accused to stroke his leg in return for gifts.

After hearing legal submissions from Davidson’s defence, Judge Lord Woolman ruled that there was no case to answer.