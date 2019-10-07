Alleged Dennyloanhead dog fight organiser wanted by police

A Hallglen resident accused of causing a dog fight to take place failed to turn up at court today and now a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Matthew Frendo (43), of Orkney Place, Hallglen, has been charged with offences contravening Scottish animal health and welfare legislation. He pled not guilty to causing a dog fight to take place on September 12 and a trial was due to take place later this month.

However, Frendo failed to appear at a procedural hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

He denies causing an animal fight to take place by releasing a dog into a room containing another dog at a house in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, and encouraging the dogs to fight, even after a canine was injured.

Frendo also stands accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, repeatedly shouting and swearing, attempting to prevent police from entering the house in Bankhead Crescent and refusing to leave it when requested, challenging another man to a fight, punching a door at the house, making threatening remarks to police officers, and repeatedly punching and kicking the interior of a police vehicle.

He also pled not guilty to this charge.

Sheriff Derek Livingston issued the arrest warrant after defence solicitor Matthew Auchincloss could offer no explanation for his Frendo’s absence.