Alleged assault sees Grangemouth gym closed
Emergency services were called to Grangemouth Sports Complex shortly after midday following the incident, which is understood to have involved a weapon.
Eye-witnesses spoke of a man covered in blood being taken away in an ambulance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Wednesday, September 27 we received a report of an assault in the Abbots Road area of Grangemouth.
“Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
A spokesperson for Falkirk Council which runs the sports centre said: “Due to an earlier police incident, we have temporarily closed the gym at Grangemouth Sports Complex until further notice.”
This is a breaking news story with more to follow.