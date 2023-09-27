Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Grangemouth Sports Complex shortly after midday following the incident, which is understood to have involved a weapon.

Eye-witnesses spoke of a man covered in blood being taken away in an ambulance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Wednesday, September 27 we received a report of an assault in the Abbots Road area of Grangemouth.

Emergency services are currently at Grangemouth Sports Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

“Emergency services attended and a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council which runs the sports centre said: “Due to an earlier police incident, we have temporarily closed the gym at Grangemouth Sports Complex until further notice.”