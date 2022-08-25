Allan West death: Police charge two men in connection with death in Grangemouth
Police have charged two men in connection with the death of a 67 year-old man in Grangemouth.
Officers have confirmed that the pair, one aged 41 and the other aged 49, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the death of Allan West.
Mr West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22.
Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.
“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”
In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events.
"Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”