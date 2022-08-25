News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Allan West death: Police charge two men in connection with death in Grangemouth

Police have charged two men in connection with the death of a 67 year-old man in Grangemouth.

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:39 pm

Officers have confirmed that the pair, one aged 41 and the other aged 49, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the death of Allan West.

Mr West was found dead at an address in Bowhouse Road, around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to support Allan’s family and our thoughts are with them.

The body of Allan West was discovered on Monday

Most Popular

“I would also like to thank the public for their patience and continued support. Anyone who has any concerns should contact us.”

Read More

Read More
Falkirk Council: Advice given ahead of planned refuse workers strike

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events.

"Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”

Police are still at the scene in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth