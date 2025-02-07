Albanian jailed after cannabis farm found close to Falkirk town centre

An Albanian “drug gardener” was jailed for nearly three years today (Friday) over his role in a major illegal cannabis enterprise – in which two complete houses near Falkirk town centre were gutted to grow the drug.

Arber Ketuka was arrested after trying to escape during a police raid on the houses.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that the raid was sparked after a electricity meter engineer attended at 63 Grahams Road.

Police were called, and officers found that every room of the houses, along with the loft of one of them, had been converted to cultivate cannabis.

Extensive ducting, ventilation and lighting was found in each room, as well as equipment for watering and maintenance.

Nearly 200 cannabis plants were growing, some immature, some at the point of flowering, and capable of yielding at least 15 kilos of high quality buds, worth nearly £1173,000.

Officers found evidence of at least one previous successful cultivation.

A hole had been knocked through a load-bearing wall to allow access between the two houses.

To make the buildings safe, Falkirk Council had to be called in to repair the hole.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said that when the meter man arrived he heard the “sound of a motor” running in the background and saw that the door was covered by what looked like a curtain.

He suspected that 61a and 63 Grahams Road were both being used for criminality.

Shortly after police forced their way into No.63, a man living in another house nearby heard “banging” coming from above his own property and saw Ketuka climbing down from a neighbouring roof before running off along Grahams Road.

Ms Barclay said: “He alerted the police and passed a description of the male he'd seen. He was traced nearby and arrested.”

Ketuka was interviewed and admitted he had been living in the houses for around four weeks.

Ketuka, 36, married, of Enfield, Middlesex, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and being concerned in its supply.

Solicitor Ross McGowan, defending, said Ketuka had been looking for work and had been recruited.

Jailing Ketuka for 32 and a half months Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This was a large and sophisticated enterprise.”

Ketuka showed no emotion as he was led to the cells.