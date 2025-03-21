Albanian drug 'farmer' caught with £1.5m of drugs in Carron unit

An illegal immigrant who came to Scotland to work in a money spinning “cannabis factory” has been jailed for four years.

Kastriot Kodra, 32, was working at building sites in the Midlands when a person told him he’d make more money working north of the border.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard this week how Kodra, from Albania, thought he’d be doing more of the same. But when he arrived in the Falkirk area, Kodra realised that he was going to be producing the narcotic with compatriots Izet Kazhaja, 27, and Lilzum Lloeja, 35.

The trio were working in an industrial unit in Carron which were powered by stolen electricity. They were rumbled after a nearby firm’s electricity bill soared due to the use of the drug farm’s dodgy power supply.

The cannabis farm was discovered after a neighbouring business saw its electricity bill soar. Pic: File image

Employees alerted detectives about the energy cost and the “strange smell” coming from a building nearby – once officers raided the industrial unit in February 2024, they found cannabis worth £1.5 million.

Kazhaja and Lloeja, were jailed for their role in the scam by judge Lord Cubie last year.

On Thursday, Kodra, who pleaded guilty to his role in the crime last month was jailed by judge Lord Matthews.

Passing sentence, Lord Matthews said: “The premises were a cannabis factory. I was told that you are 32 with no previous convictions and you are from Albania. You came to this country illegally.

“The courts have repeatedly made clear that a serious view must be taken of offences involving drugs.

“Had this matter gone to trial, the sentence would have been of five years and six months.”

The court heard that Kodra would have appeared in court alongside his accomplices. However, prosecutors wanted to establish if Kodra had been the victim of human traffickers.

Lord Matthews heard that once crown lawyers had established that Kodra hadn’t been forced to come to the UK, the accused’s guilty plea was accepted when he appeared before the judge last month at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about Kodra’s background.

At earlier proceedings, the court heard how officers seized more than 1800 cannabis plants, which could have produced a minimum £1.5 million of the class B drug.

Prosecution lawyer Ali Murray told judge Lord Cubie at an earlier hearing of how the gang were discovered at the estate in Stenhouse Road, Carron.

Mr Murray: “The financial director of a firm – who also leased a property there – noticed an anomaly in the electricity bill.

“An unusual smell had previously been noted, and there was suspicion of what was going on in the neighbouring unit.

“However, it was this electricity bill which was the catalyst for the police to be called to report concerns.”

Mr Murray said the unit had been converted into several rooms housing the cannabis plants, sophisticated lighting and heating equipment.

There was also a kitchen area as well as beds and personal belongings.

Lloeja’s lawyer Patricia Baillie told the court he had been employed as a “gardener” at the cannabis farm and had initially not been aware it was the police who had turned up that day.

Kazhaja’s advocate Megan Davidson told the court that he initially claimed asylum when he came to the UK – but this claim wasn’t pursued.

Ms Davidson added: “He has no previous convictions. It is his intention to return to Albania. He has no legal status in this country and will be deported.”

Ms Baillie told the court: “He has expressed remorse and regret for his involvement in this matter and accepts that the most likely outcome will be of deportation.”

On Thursday, Kodra’s lawyer David Moggach KC told Lord Matthews that his client had came to the UK to “better himself” and to “provide for his family” in Albania.

Mr Moggach said that somebody had told his client could make more money working in Scotland. The court heard the accused thought he was going to be working on a building site but came to work in the drugs trade.

Mr Moggach said the accused wasn’t “paid for his role” and was “locked” in at the factory.

He added: “He could not leave as there would be repercussions for his family at home. They were locked into the premises.

“He lived in a state of squalor – it was rat infested. They had meals brought into them. They were found to be locked in.”

Lord Matthews told Kodra that the sentence also took into account the “timing of his plea.”

