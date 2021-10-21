Airth speeding concerns prompt calls for Scottish councils to set limits

It comes after residents of Airth and Reddingmuirhead raised fears about speeding in their communities.

In Airth, dozens of people signed a petition from Stephen Kerr, Central Scotland region MSP, to reduce the speed limit on the village’s Main Street.

Around 87 per cent of respondents believed there should be a 20mph speed limit imposed on the route, which is currently a 30mph zone.

Councillor Jim Flynn and Central Scotland MSP Stephen Kerr are calling for a 20mph speed limit for Airth Main Street. Contributed.

Mr Kerr has submitted a motion to the Scottish Parliament which suggests local authorities should have more of a say in the matter.

The motion proposes: “That the parliament recognises efforts in Airth and Reddingmuirhead to introduce a 20mph speed limit; considers that, in busy areas, a 20mph speed limit is safer for pedestrians, in particular school children and cyclists, and notes the view that local councils should be empowered to make decisions on speed limits, acknowledging their local knowledge.”

The purpose of the motion is to raise awareness of the subject and, as it has gained cross-party support, it is now eligible for a members business debate at Holyrood.

To date, it has been supported by 27 MSPs from four parties.

Mr Kerr said: “This motion is a good way to raise awareness in the Scottish Parliament about the battles communities are having to wage to make local roads safer.

“I hope the Scottish Government will listen and consider devolving some of their powers to allow communities to make the final decision.”

