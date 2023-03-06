Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Coutt last Thursday, Matthew Scott, 46, had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Grahams Road, Falkirk on January 1. He gave a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.40pm when police officers on mobile patrol saw a motor vehicle in Grahams Road come to a complete stop at traffic lights while the lights were showing green.

“He stopped there for 20 to 30 seconds before continuing to drive. They saw the accused in the driver’s seat and tried to engage him in conversation, but he was incoherent and they could clearly see he was under the influence of alcohol.”

Police noticed Scott while he was stopped at a set of traffic lights

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “This was a dreadful error by Mr Scott, when he decided to get behind the wheel of his vehicle on the first day of 2023. It’s been a difficult time for the family following the death of his wife.”

It was stated Scott’s job – as a road safety officer – will be lost to him.

