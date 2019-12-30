Airth pylon smash motorist charged by police

The man who caused several hundred homes to be without power on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a pylon near Airth has now been charged with road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokeperson said: “A 29 year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

Last week Scottish Power workers went into overdrive to help restore power to hundreds of homes after the Tuesday, December 24 road crash plunged houses into darkness.

Residents in Airth were left without power and a Scottish Air Ambulance was called to the scene after a car left the A905 at Airth and struck an electricity pylon.

The 29-year-old man – the sole occupant of a silver Skoda car – was taken by ambulance, via road, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The road near the scene of the incident – which happened just after 7am this morning – between Bowtrees Roundabout and the approach to Airth had to be closed by police for a number of hours.

A Scottish Power spokesman said: “Several hundred homes were temporarily without power following the accident, but engineers were able to restore power very quickly to all but a few properties. The rest were reconnected a few hours later after final repairs and checks were carried out.”