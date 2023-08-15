'Aggressive individual' tried to take a bite out of police officer during Larbert hospital attack

Maisie – formerly known as Matthew – Marshall, 33, used offensive language towards officers – including the word “piggy” – when they tried to stop her threatening staff at the hospital and then she repeatedly tried to bite one officer who was trying to get a hold of her.

Her behaviour on the day was said to be “abhorrent”.

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assault and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 10.

Marshall tried to bite a police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to receive treatment. Her behaviour began escalating and she began swearing, calling police officers ‘piggy’, telling one ‘you’re a dead man’ and flailing her arms around.

"Officers intervened for the safety of nurses and the accused attempted to bite a police officer on the wrist and then made further attempts to bite him.”

Sheriff Labaki said: “There is a concern this is an aggressive individual and the schedule of previous convictions is worrying. The behaviour within the hospital, acting in an aggressive manner and attempting to bite a police officer who is protecting nurses, is abhorrent.”