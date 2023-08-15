News you can trust since 1845
'Aggressive individual' tried to take a bite out of police officer during Larbert hospital attack

A violent offender – branded an “aggressive individual” – began acting up in a hospital and then tried to take a chunk out of a police officer’s wrist when he tried to restrain her.
By Court Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 09:03 BST

Maisie – formerly known as Matthew – Marshall, 33, used offensive language towards officers – including the word “piggy” – when they tried to stop her threatening staff at the hospital and then she repeatedly tried to bite one officer who was trying to get a hold of her.

Her behaviour on the day was said to be “abhorrent”.

Marshall appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assault and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on April 10.

Marshall tried to bite a police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Marshall tried to bite a police officer at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused had been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to receive treatment. Her behaviour began escalating and she began swearing, calling police officers ‘piggy’, telling one ‘you’re a dead man’ and flailing her arms around.

"Officers intervened for the safety of nurses and the accused attempted to bite a police officer on the wrist and then made further attempts to bite him.”

Sheriff Labaki said: “There is a concern this is an aggressive individual and the schedule of previous convictions is worrying. The behaviour within the hospital, acting in an aggressive manner and attempting to bite a police officer who is protecting nurses, is abhorrent.”

She placed Marshall, 25 Touchhill Crescent, Plean, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home between 8pm and 8am for the next eight months.