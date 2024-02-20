Agents of Shield: Forth Valley police operation aims to crack down on house breaking and thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entitled Project Shield, the operation will see Forth Valley’s Priority Crime Team officers focusing on preventing and investigating acquisitive crime, including housebreaking and thefts over the next two weeks.

Officers will be working with a range of partners and other agencies to prevent further incidents, while thoroughly investigating incidents which have previously occurred.

Detective Inspector John Currie said: "Housebreaking is a particularly upsetting crime for the families involved. We are committed to working together to identify all of those responsible and bring them to justice as part of our ongoing commitment to tackling acquisitive crime.

Officers across the Forth Valley area will be engaged in Project Shield over the next two weeks (Picture: Submitted)

“I would continue to urge householders to ensure their homes and vehicles are as secure as possible against thieves. Support from members of the public greatly assists us with our investigations.”