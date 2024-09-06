Afternoon arrest made after police respond to firearm threat in Grangemouth

Police officers arrived on the scene at a quiet Grangemouth street after being called out to deal with a potential firearm threat.

The incident happened just before 1pm on Thursday, September 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, 5 September, we received a report of a person with a BB-type weapon in the Croftside Court area of Grangemouth.

“Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”