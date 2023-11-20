Adult court or children's hearing?: Denny boy, 16, threatened garage worker with glass bottle
A 16-year-old Denny boy appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at the Tannery Garage, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on June 17.
The charges stated the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brandished a glass bottle at a member of staff at the premises.
Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until December 21 to get advice from the children’s hearing on the matter to ascertain if it is a matter for them or for the sheriff court.