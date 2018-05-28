Addict jailed for dealing heroin

A drug addict was sent to prison for nine months after she was caught supplying drugs and possessing over £1000 worth of heroin.

Janey Baillie (42) had packages of brown powder, scales and incriminating texts on her mobile phone when police searched her home.

She appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted possessing heroin on April 23 at Falkirk Police Station and being concerned in the supply of heroin at her 2 Birnam Place, Falkirk home on December 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Police were in attendance at the address investigating concerns. At this stage the accused went into the kitchen and grabbed an unknown item.

“Given her conduct, she was searched under the misuse of drugs act. The item she had in her hand was a bag of brown powder and a further wrap was discovered in the accused’s jeans pocket.

“A further search of the property was carried out and scales and other items were recovered, including a mobile phone belonging to the accused. She was taken to Falkirk Police Station and the phone contained text messages relating to the sale of drugs to two separate people.

“The value of the drugs recovered from the property was £320.”

A few months later she was taken into custody and more drugs were discovered on her person.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused had been arrested in relation to another matter and as part of the custody procedure she was searched and they found a bag of brown powder – 7.4 grams of heroin worth £740 in separate one gram deals.”

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “Her history has been blighted by drug misuse for a considerable period of time.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Baillie, as a drug dealer, should expect a custodial sentence and jailed her for nine months, but made her the subject of a drug treatment and testing order to begin in four month’s time.

He also called for a supplementary report and drug treatment assessment in four months.