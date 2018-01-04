Accused heading for trial after plea change

A 47-year-old man will go to trial later this month after changing his plea in an assault charge.

George Dillon (47), of 133 Greenfield Street, Alloa, changed his plea from guilty to not guilty for the offences of assault and behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 2 last year.

Now heading for trial, Dillon, who has been remanded in custody since December 5 last year, will appear at court for an intermediate diet on January 8 and trial on January 12. His bail was refused and he was remanded in custody.