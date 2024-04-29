Abusive image: Camelon domestic offender given one last chance to avoid prison
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Goodsir, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending a woman an image on an abusive gesture – at an address in Stenhousemuir between June 17 and June 18, 2022.
The court heard Goodsir had not been engaging with his community order or the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had subsequently breached it.
Sheriff Craig Harris varied the existing order, extending it by eight months.
Addressing Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, directly, he said: “I will allow you a further opportunity to engage. If you don’t do this you likely to go to prison.”
A review of the order will take place on June 20 to see what progress Goodsir has made.