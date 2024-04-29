Abusive image: Camelon domestic offender given one last chance to avoid prison

Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Goodsir, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending a woman an image on an abusive gesture – at an address in Stenhousemuir between June 17 and June 18, 2022.

The court heard Goodsir had not been engaging with his community order or the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had subsequently breached it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Craig Harris varied the existing order, extending it by eight months.

Addressing Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, directly, he said: “I will allow you a further opportunity to engage. If you don’t do this you likely to go to prison.”