Abusive image: Camelon domestic offender given one last chance to avoid prison

A domestic offender who sent an image of an abusive gesture to a woman was told he faces prison if he fails to comply with the orders of the court again.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST
Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)
Goodsir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Goodsir, 36, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending a woman an image on an abusive gesture – at an address in Stenhousemuir between June 17 and June 18, 2022.

The court heard Goodsir had not been engaging with his community order or the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and had subsequently breached it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Craig Harris varied the existing order, extending it by eight months.

Addressing Goodsir, 8 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, directly, he said: “I will allow you a further opportunity to engage. If you don’t do this you likely to go to prison.”

A review of the order will take place on June 20 to see what progress Goodsir has made.