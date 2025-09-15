A week of shoplifters, vandals and thoughtless dog owners for Grangemouth police
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This past week we've been out on the streets on foot patrol, checking in with local businesses and licenced premises, engaging with members of the public.
“A youth has been charged in relation to recent vandalism and several persons have been reported following numerous shoplifting incidents. In addition, following an investigation, a male has been charged for allowing his dog to be dangerously out of control.
“We’ve been busy planning and supporting future events in the area to the support our community and have also received further training on Body Worn Video which will be visible across Forth Valley by the end of this month.”
Officers have also sent out alerts using Neighbourhood Watch to warn residents about bogus workmen and anti-social behaviour at primary schools, providing advice directly to residents.
Visit the website to register for alerts.