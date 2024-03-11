A troubled teenager threatened to stab people as they walked in Falkirk's Howgate centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was just before 5pm and the witnesses were within the Howgate when they became aware of the accused. They were known to one another, so the witnesses decided to walk away from the accused.

"The accused began shouting and swearing, threatening to stab the witnesses, who then contacted police.”

The court heard McGlynn realised she could not continue this kind of behaviour.

McGlynn made threats of violence towards people in the Howgate Shopping Centre(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated at the time of the offence she had consumed a number of substances and there had been a bereavement in her family.