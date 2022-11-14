A trio of offenders must wait until next month to be sentenced for their crimes at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Terry Brown, 22, Stephen McLeod, 22, and Jack Morton, 21, all appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a number of offences, including threatening behaviour – uttering offensive comments – in Portal Road, Grangemouth and en route to Falkirk Police Station on January 13 last year.
The court heard while reports were available for Brown, 27 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, and Morton, 11 Montgomery Way, Stirling, there was no report on McLeod, 26 Tanera Court, Hallglen.
Sheriff Criag Harris deferred sentence until December 15 to obtain it.