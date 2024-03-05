A few months of supervision await for Hallglen bail breacher after threats to police
Kelly Green, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards police officers at her 92 Parkfoot Court, Hallglen home and in Kemper Avenue on December 18, 2021.
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Green was doing better now her former partner had been remanded in custody.
Sheriff Alison Michie admonished Green for the threatening behaviour offence and placed her on a structured deferred sentence for three months for the breach of bail matter.