News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire

A breach too far: Grangemouth curfew breacher jailed for failing to follow court orders

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Thornton, 27, had pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in Dochart Place, Hallglen on November 11 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor said social workers could not work with Thornton, but he had completed some of his unpaid work hours. He told the court Thornton had the capacity of someone much younger than his years.

He had admitted breaching his community payback order, which had seen him complete 56 of his unpaid work hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You received a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence and you have not taken that opportunity. You have failed to engage since August of this year and I do not see a further community-based disposal as a viable option.”

She revoked the community payback order and sentenced Thornton, 31 Tweed Street, Grangemouth, to four months and 11 weeks in prison.