A breach too far: Grangemouth curfew breacher jailed for failing to follow court orders

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Thornton, 27, had pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in Dochart Place, Hallglen on November 11 last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor said social workers could not work with Thornton, but he had completed some of his unpaid work hours. He told the court Thornton had the capacity of someone much younger than his years.

He had admitted breaching his community payback order, which had seen him complete 56 of his unpaid work hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You received a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence and you have not taken that opportunity. You have failed to engage since August of this year and I do not see a further community-based disposal as a viable option.”