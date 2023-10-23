A breach too far: Grangemouth curfew breacher jailed for failing to follow court orders
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thomas Thornton, 27, had pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and breaching his 7pm to 7am curfew in Dochart Place, Hallglen on November 11 last year.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor said social workers could not work with Thornton, but he had completed some of his unpaid work hours. He told the court Thornton had the capacity of someone much younger than his years.
He had admitted breaching his community payback order, which had seen him complete 56 of his unpaid work hours.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You received a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence and you have not taken that opportunity. You have failed to engage since August of this year and I do not see a further community-based disposal as a viable option.”
She revoked the community payback order and sentenced Thornton, 31 Tweed Street, Grangemouth, to four months and 11 weeks in prison.