A bit of a 'spat': Falling out leads to punch up between pals in Bo'ness

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused walked to the complainer’s house and challenged him to a fight. They had a fight outside the house with the accused punching and kicking the complainer to the body.

"He sustained a cut and swelling to his cheek.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said the victim in this case was actually Gray’s friend.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They got into a spat earlier in the day and he took it upon himself to go round to his friend’s house,” added Mr Aitken.

The court heard Gray had been “desperately trying to turn his life around”.