News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

A bit of a 'spat': Falling out leads to punch up between pals in Bo'ness

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Gray, 45, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man – seizing him and punching kicking him to the body – at an address in Wotherspoon Drive, Bo’ness on July 18 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused walked to the complainer’s house and challenged him to a fight. They had a fight outside the house with the accused punching and kicking the complainer to the body.

"He sustained a cut and swelling to his cheek.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said the victim in this case was actually Gray’s friend.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They got into a spat earlier in the day and he took it upon himself to go round to his friend’s house,” added Mr Aitken.

The court heard Gray had been “desperately trying to turn his life around”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gray, 53 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.