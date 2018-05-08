£30,000 van stolen from driveway

A van was stolen from a California street in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

The £30,000 white Ford Transit had been parked on the driveway of an address in Church Road.

However, the owner of the vehicle woke during the night to find it was missing.

It is thought the van was stolen some time between 2.30am and 3.30am.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to assist their inquiries.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, has also urged drivers to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are kept secure following a spate of vehicle thefts and break-ins across the region in recent weeks.

He said: “As well as keeping keys out of sight and vehicles locked, please go that bit extra and consider additional measures of security like steering wheel or handbrake locks.

“These give potential thieves more to think about and act as a deterrent.”

Contact police on 101 with information.