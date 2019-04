A Grangemouth man who produced cannabis has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Craig McNab (35) of Skye Court, Grangemouth pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug at a property in Inchyra Place on June 8, 2018.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that McNab had produced three cannabis plants in total with a maximum street value of £750.

Sheriff John Mundy ordered McNab to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within a six month period.