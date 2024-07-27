Crash on country road near Dunmore leaves three dead
The three – aged 21, 23 and 24 – were all passengers in a white Ford Focus that crashed on Moss Road, near Dunmore, Falkirk.
A woman, aged 20, who was driving the car was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred around 6.15pm last night (Friday).
Emergency services raced to the crash but all three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was was closed for around seven hours to allow investigations to be carried out.Sergeant Mike Thomson of the road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men who died at this very difficult time.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3123 of July 26.
