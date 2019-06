Motorists have been urged to take care following an accident on the M9 this afternoon.

Exact details of the cause of the incident, which took place on the eastbound carriageway near the A706 flyover at Junction 4 Lathallan shortly before 4pm, are not yet known.

The motorway is restricted eastbound between Junction 4 and Junction 3.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal journey times.”