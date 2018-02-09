Crafts and books firm The Works returns to Falkirk

High street discount books, crafts and toys store The Works is gearing up to open in The Howgate on the site of the former Pep&Co.

The popular cut-price chain sells a wide range of goods, ranging from games to art materials, stationery and toys, invariably at highly competitive prices,

It has traded in Falkirk before, but closed its High Street store two years ago - the only one of its then 18 stores in Scotland to fold.

Its imminent arrival in the shopping centre is being welcomed as the latest piece of good news for the mall, which saw three new stores open last month,

Perfectly Imperfect is a quirky gift shop, near Debenhams, selling handmade gifts, vintage clothing and home furnishings.

Superstar Barbers opened next door offering male grooming for all ages, and Frozen Spoon recently opened at the food court selling locally sourced ice cream, waffles, crepes and milkshakes.

The Howgate has also signed up Yours Clothing, what’s claimed to be the UK’s fastest growing plus size retailer for women.

It specialises in affordable, flattering and trend conscious clothing in sizes 14 – 36.

Meanwhile the mall’s management says the opening of Costa Coffee last year has seen a spike in customer visits and spend, with a noticeable upsurge in December,

General manager Suzanne Arkinson said: “Our main focus in 2017 was developing the food court, and customers have responded well to the opening of The Allotment Café, Sutherlands Fruit and Veg and Costa Coffee.

“This year we are looking to increase the variety of stores available within the centre and create even more jobs for the local community”.