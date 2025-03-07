'You've just signed your own death certificate': Westquarter shop worker pinches cash from till then threatens his boss

A shop assistant sneaked into his workplace in the early hours and helped himself to cash from the till.

Shabaz Ali, 40, was caught in the act when his theft was logged on the till records and captured on CCTV footage.

He then returned to his former workplace and screamed at his former boss, telling him he had “signed his own death certificate” before kicking the door of the shop where he was once employed so hard that the glass smashed and then running off before police arrived.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Shabaz Ali, 40, had pleaded guilty to theft of money on November 12 last year and threatening behaviour – making threats of violence on November 23, 2023 at Costcutters, Redding Road, Westquarter.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The accused was an employee at the time at the Redding Mini Market and the complainer was leasing the shop from the accused’s father.

"The complainer entered the store and logged into the till and noted the accused has logged in at 1am on the same date. He didn’t understand why he would be in the shop at that time.

"He checked the till and noted £85 was missing. He checked CCTV and saw this had been taken by the accused.”

After the incident Ali approached his former boss at the shop and screamed at him: “You have just signed your own death certificate.”

He then began to kick the door of the shop until the glass smashed before making himself scarce before police arrived on the scene.

The court heard the unconfirmed cost of damage to the door was £1500.

It was stated the shop in question used to belong to the accused’s family and there was a “difficult period” where the complainer’s family were taking over the shop.

Sheriff James Hastie placed Ali, 67 Canalside Drive, Reddingmuirhead, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 63 hours of unpaid work in that time.

He added a further 10 hours of unpaid work for the breach of a community payback order.